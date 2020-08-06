Now streaming on Netflix, World's Most Wanted reveals that El Chapo's thirst for recognition became a huge problem for his Mexican cartel colleagues. At one point, the true crime series visually references Joaquín Guzmán's infamous 2016 meeting with American actor Sean Penn, who arranged for an interview with "El Chapo" through Mexican actress Kate del Castillo. In World's Most Wanted, director Paul Moreira effectively captures Guzmán's personality through various interviewees, but doesn't acknowledge the backstory of the narco's bizarre meeting with the well-known Hollywood star.

Netflix currently features several El Chapo-themed productions. Since 2017, the streaming service has aired three seasons of El Chapo starring Marco de la O in the titular role, and Guzman is also referenced in Narcos: Mexico, portrayed by Alejandro Edda. As for World's Most Wanted, the spotlight falls on El Chapo's former colleague, Ismael Zambada García, otherwise known as El Mayo - the boss of the Sinaloa Cartel. The Netflix series reveals why the focal subject has managed to avoid being captured over the years, and DEA agents recall the arrest of El Mayo's son, Vicente Zambada Niebla (aka El Vicentillo), and how he was forced to provide U.S. authorities with damning information about El Chapo.

El Chapo is mostly known for his pop culture persona. He managed to escape prison in both 2001 and 2015, but was detained in January 2016 when American and Mexican authorities collaborated for Operation Black Swan. World's Most Wanted features interviews with DEA agents who discuss their narco experiences, with one even stating that he keeps a printed screenshot of Guzman crying after being arrested. Just three months before Operation Black Swan commenced, El Chapo discussed his criminal activities with a Rolling Stone journalist, who many people know as actor Sean Penn. The high-profile interview boosted El Chapo's persona, but damaged Penn's reputation because of his journalistic approach.

In January 2016, Penn admitted that his El Chapo interview had not achieved its true purpose. While speaking with Charlie Rose during a 60 Minutes segment, the Hollywood actor discusses the "myth" that his infamous meeting was "essential" to El Chapo's capture. Penn claims that he wanted to start a conversation about "the war on drugs" and governmental policies, but he curiously allowed the Sinaloa Cartel leader to have final approval on the published story. Penn acknowledges his regrets and admits that his article "failed."

As it turns out, El Chapo reportedly wasn't familiar with Penn's work prior to their meeting, though he was a fan of their intermediary, del Castillo. To Penn's credit, he did indeed get the subject to discuss his criminal background, however the fact that El Chapo was given editorial control suggests that he wanted even more attention, which is the main reason why El Mayo and El Vicentillo were so concerned years prior, as revealed in World's Most Wanted on Netflix. In July 2019, El Chapo was sentenced to life in prison. Since Penn's 2016 interview, the actor has only appeared in one movie.

