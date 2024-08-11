Summary Brad Pitt and George Clooney's new movie, Wolfs, is being impacted by Apple's last-minute change to release plans.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney don't often appear in movies together, which is why I think Apple changing its release plan so drastically is such an irritating waste of what should be a landmark event. The actors are both amazing at their craft, and they're still two of the biggest names in Hollywood - despite the industry's ever-changing landscape. Their past collaborations have resulted in not just some of the best George Clooney movies, but the best Brad Pitt movies too. So, while I'm still thrilled to see their upcoming project, Apple's decision has impacted how I planned to enjoy it.

With the way the movie industry has changed in recent years - and continues to do so - certain projects have been marketed and released in unconventional, creative, and downright unusual ways. There's now more than one way to consume new media that was once traditionally bound for the big screen, but modern developments have caused what used to be a straightforward decision to become a little more complex at times - and Pitt's team-up with Clooney is the latest movie that's been affected.

Wolfs Not Getting A Full Theatrical Release Anymore Is Horrible

Wolfs' one-week run in cinemas begins September 20, 2024

When I first saw the trailer for Wolfs, one of my first thoughts was that I couldn't wait to see it on the big screen. It looks like it would be great to watch in a movie theater. Wolfs appears to have everything required for a thrilling cinematic experience. Not only just does it have huge names in the lead roles, but it also boasts a fantastic premise that appears dark but seems to find plenty of room for laughter. I'm also certain it contains countless action sequences that will sit beautifully on a cinema screen.

I have no doubt that Wolfs was made to be enjoyed on the big screen, and now it's being given a much shorter lifespan in its intended setting.

There's just one big problem: Apple is now only giving Wolfs a one-week run in cinemas. This wasn't the original plan, as it was slated for a full cinematic run, which fit perfectly with what seems to be an enjoyable throwback-style movie that often doesn't make its way to movie theaters at all anymore. I have no doubt that Wolfs was made to be enjoyed on the big screen, and now it's being given a much shorter lifespan in its intended setting.

Why Apple Moved Wolfs To Streaming

Apple's box office tracking could have influenced the decision

There isn't just one possible explanation as to why Wolfs will now primarily be a streaming product. For instance, it could be that Apple's box office tracking revealed that there weren't enough people either aware that Wolfs was on the way, or perhaps not enough people intended to see it in the cinema even if they knew it was coming soon. This research is common practice for many studios, so it wouldn't surprise me if it contributed to Apple's decision to give Wolfs a truncated theatrical run.

Moving Wolfs to its streaming platform, Apple TV+, so quickly after its short run in cinemas could be an added appeal for potential subscribers.

There's another potential reason for the move. Reports from Bloomberg suggest Apple is trying to reduce its spending on streaming. If so, then moving Wolfs to its streaming platform, Apple TV+, so quickly after its short run in cinemas could be an added appeal for potential subscribers. The movie wasn't originally slated to head to Apple TV+ so soon. Therefore, it's unlikely the money came from the studio's streaming fund. So, if enough people sign up to stream Wolfs, that's money that goes to the platform that the streaming department of the studio potentially paid very little to achieve.

Wolfs' New Release Plans Means I Probably Won't Get To See It In Theaters

Clooney & Pitt's new action movie won't be very accessible for various reasons

When I found out about Apple's new release plan for Wolfs, I realized I'd have to make sure I was especially flexible during release week to give myself the best chance of watching the movie on the big screen. Then it dawned on me that it wasn't the only obstacle I'd have to navigate. With these limited runs, the movies are often only screened in major cities - in which, I do not live. So, I'd probably have to travel further than usual to catch a showing, which isn't always possible.

In addition to these two issues, there's also the matter of show times. Just as the locations of limited runs are often quite minimal, the frequency with which the movie is shown is likely to follow suit. So, if there are hardly any showings in a distant location and none of them are at a convenient time, it'll basically be impossible for me to make it to a movie theater to watch Wolfs - all because of Apple's last-minute change to its release plan.

