The appeal of sci-fi shows like Black Mirror, Dark, and Station Eleven, some of the best dystopian sci-fi TV shows, is that they explore human truths using the context of technological advancement. From body modifications to time travel, sci-fi presents the dream of breaking boundaries that physics and biology impose on us, and uses that context to confront viewers with questions about the nature of humanity. While some shows like Star Trek have such a legacy that they're not only always remembered but consistently rebooted, some equally great shows have a more unfortunate fate.

The problem of relying on viewership per season led to recent sci-fi shows getting canceled that didn't deserve it. Shows like The 100 which have aired for years provide a rich collection of compelling storylines and complex conundrums, but with rampant cancelations, shows rarely have the prospect of doing that anymore. It's a high-risk, high-reward gamble these days. Many underrated sci-fi gems from the past decades that never received the recognition they deserve. Still, that doesn't mean they're not well worth going back and watching, as they have a lot to offer.

10 Killjoys (2015-2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Killjoys started in 2015 with a five-season long run, ending in 2019. The drama, adventure, and Sci-Fi series was created by Michelle Lovretta and starred Aaron Ashmore, Hannah John-Kamen, and Luke Macfarlane. The premise of the show revolved around three bounty hunters that worked in a zone known as The Quad, which consisted of multiple planets and moons. The series would see them working to find and capture known criminals.

Set in outer space, Killjoys tells the story of three bounty hunters who work in the Quad, a system of four planets. They're official agents of the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition, which is a neutral organization that maintains peace in the Quad without pleading allegiance to any of the planetary governments. Set during a period when war looms on the horizon, Killjoys follows the trio of bounty hunters as they chase dangerous warrants to keep.

Buoyed by nuanced performances from the highly talented trio of Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore, and Luke Macfarlane, Killjoys explores how the characters' pasts complicate their relationship with their job and their contracts. Neutrality towards politics proves difficult to maintain when people they care about are no longer safe. The chemistry of the three main characters, each of whom has a different set of morals, and get along due to shared interests, makes Killjoys entertaining beyond measure, as they joke around and pull off daring maneuvers to protect each other.

9 Childhood's End (2015)

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Arthur C. Clarke's novel Childhood's End was adopted for a three-episode miniseries that struggles to live up to the novel, but still manages to tell a compelling story by itself. The arrival of an alien lord ushers in an idyllic age of prosperity for humanity as Earth thrives under his influence. However, when he exposes his real form to people, the fallout starts a chain of events which eventually leads to catastrophe.

Charles Dance plays the role of the overlord, and his screen presence perfectly reflects the feeling of despair that leads humanity to inevitably self-sabotage. Mike Vogel is the clear standout best actor in the series though, playing the first human contact for the aliens, who falls victim to many unfortunate circumstances over the course of the three episodes. While Clarke's novel explores the complexity of the human experience more up-close, personal, and through a more nuanced lens, Childhood's End has the exact look and feel as the book, and that justifies watching it at least once.

8 Counterpart (2017-2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Counterpart is a science fiction thriller series that stars J.K. Simmons as Howard Silk, a low-level bureaucrat who discovers his organization is hiding a parallel universe. As Howard navigates this revelation, he confronts his doppelgänger from the other side, uncovering intense espionage and political intrigue.

Set in a, or rather, two worlds, Counterpart tells the story of two parallel Earths who are caught in a Cold War after one is suspected to be responsible for the outbreak of a pandemic on the other. The audience's point of focus becomes an agent played by J. K. Simmons whose job involves exchanging seemingly nonsensical messages because he doesn't have the security clearance necessary to know more.

The duality of humans is a central theme for Counterparts, where the contrast between the versions of the same people from the two earths is often a highlight for the storylines. The main character himself has a stark contrast between his lives, being a clueless office worker in one world, and an intelligence officer with a penchant for violence in the other. Counterpart is one of those rare TV shows with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for each of its seasons. Unfortunately, it's a victim to the trend of canceling acclaimed sci-fi streaming shows and didn't get renewed for a third season.

7 Fringe (2008-2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

This sci-fi procedural follows the FBI's secretive Fringe Division and its agents Olivia Dunham, Walter Bishop, and Peter Bishop. Together, they investigate cases regarding strange events that threaten society, including cases of parallel universes, human experimentation, and other strange phenomena.

With parallel universes and multiple timelines, Fringe is often considered to have predicted most of the modern sci-fi shows' tropes as a pioneer. A masterfully paced show that gets off to a slow start in its pilot season, and gradually ramps up the lore by exploring different dimensions to its initial premise, Fringe doesn't deserve to be as criminally underrated as it is.

Set in a world where singularities from different parallel Earths pose threats to life, Fringe follows the FBI's Fringe Division, which uses fringe science to deal with extraordinary circumstances caused by the singularities. Each episode of the first season shows the team using some unique play on the laws of nature to counter the effects of an event orchestrated by people from the parallel Earth. With later seasons, this expands, as characters' backstories get fleshed out, singularities appear in more places around the world, and even alternate timelines become involved.

6 Lexx (1996-2002)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Lexx is a Canadian-German sci-fi television series that follows a group of misfits traveling in a sentient spaceship. The crew, including a cowardly security guard, a love-slave, and a dead assassin, navigate a bizarre and dangerous universe while facing various adversaries.

Lexx stands out as a sci-fi show because it's a cross between science fiction and sex comedy. With a colorful crew of people, including a robot with a gimp mask, the Lexx is a spaceship of sorts that floats in outer space and goes through a series of misadventures during the first season, which is a set of four feature-length made-for-TV movies.

While Lexx becomes more serious in its latter seasons, it also loses its grasp on the constructs of the world it's set in, introducing magic at one point, which doesn't gel well with technological advancement being the only form of fantasy up until then. But even though things are chaotic for all five seasons, the show earns its cult following by being wacky at every moment possible. The first few seasons are especially full of sarcastic dark humor and sexual innuendos. But moreover, the expanse, both temporally, and spatially, that Lexx covers, gives it a premise for hilarious situations throughout.

5 Sense8 (2015-2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Created by the Wachowski sisters, Sense8 features an ensemble cast playing eight different people from around the world, who discover that they are suddenly mentally linked with one another and begin experiencing each other's lives and feelings. As the sensates begin to get to know each other, they must face a growing threat to all their lives by using their newfound empathic powers to their advantage.

Created by the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 is underrated considering the call for queer representation in the world right now. Not only does Sense8 feature multiple queer main characters in non-normative relationships, it's also culturally diverse, featuring main characters from all around the world whose relationships with their culture define their arcs in the show. Sense8 would definitely have received the kind of fan following it deserved if it wasn't one of the million Netflix shows to undergo cancelation in recent years after just a couple of seasons.

Due to some unexplained phenomenon, eight individuals around the world have begun sharing a common consciousness, via which one can use another's skillsets to navigate difficult situations in each other's lives. They can speak to each other in their heads, and discover these powers in moments of distress brought on not by an intergalactic threat, but simply the hardships they face in their personal lives. Sense8 uniquely premises superpowers as a need in regular lives before introducing supernatural threats.

4 Scavengers Reign (2023)

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Expanding on the short film Scavengers concept, Scavengers Reign is a sci-fi adventure-drama series created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner for MAX. When their ship crashlands on a strange new planet, crewmembers attempt to find other potential survivors and their downed vessel as they navigate a hostile but beautiful alien world.

A rare adult animated sci-fi show, Scavengers Reign tells the story of the survivors of a crashed interstellar vehicle as they crash into the planet in pods. They fight the natural threats on the planet on their hunt for the remnants of their ship, which they plan to use in order to send a signal for help or hopefully fix up and fly back home.

Given the niche nature of the genre, it's not difficult to see why Scavengers Reign is so underrated despite being beautifully animated and telling a hauntingly human story of survival. Unsurprisingly, it was canceled by Max after just the first season. Scavengers Reign tells a relatively self-contained story of how the estranged groups of survivors inevitably meet and have to deal with interpersonal conflicts in order to survive on the unfamiliar planet. Still, there's hope for a second season, because Scavengers Reign season 2 may happen on Netflix.

3 Farscape (1999-2003)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Farscape is a traditionally formulaic sci-fi show from the early 2000s that deserves more acclaim just for its visual design. While in today's world of advanced VFX, Farscape may not hold up, it stands out for the period when it aired for using practical effects and featuring better space navigation than most sci-fi media. Even better, there are two animatronic robots who are part of the crew of main characters, who are an immense joy to watch. Unfortunately, despite a three-hour spinoff miniseries that tries to make up for it, the show ends on a cliffhanger due to a surprise cancelation.

Following a ragtag group of people aboard a living spacecraft, Farscape is set in a fictional universe where a corrupt peacekeeping organization is hunting down and persecuting innocent people. The diversity of the crew on the spacecraft makes for interesting internal drama, but there's no main arc for a significant part of Farscape's first season, which mostly consists of self-contained stories. The heartening story of how the people group together and support each other during a time of unfair rule lies at the heart of why Farscape feels both relevant and underrated today.

2 Legion (2017-2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10