screenrant.com

Follow Us

Follow ScreenRant.com

Something New

All the latest gaming news, game reviews and trailers
The go-to source for comic book and superhero movie fans.
A one-stop shop for all things video games.

Sonic Passes Detective Pikachu As Top Grossing Video Game Movie at US Box Office

After earning $145.8 million domestically, Sonic the Hedgehog has become the highest-grossing video game film in the US, passing Detective Pikachu.

Sonic and Detective Pikachu

Sonic the Hedgehog has officially raced past Detective Pikachu at the domestic box office to become the highest-grossing video game adaptation in the United States. Back in February, Sonic opened to a far better-than-expected $57 million over its first three days and notched the best opening for a video game adaptation. Since then, Sonic has managed to remain a box office success. The positive response to the film is likely due to director Jeff Fowler's decision to push Sonic's release date back so the title character's design could be altered following fan backlash.

Sonic's new box office milestone comes as the entertainment industry finds itself in disarray. The widespread outbreak of the coronavirus has led to great deal of uncertainty, leading many studios to delay upcoming releases and shut down ongoing productions. Films like Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, F9, and No Time to Die have all seen their release dates moved, while studios like Disney and Universal have opted to halt production on future films. The overall box office results for the weekend were dismal, with the weekend total dipping to a twenty-year low.

Continue scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Sonic and Detective Pikachu
Start now

Related: Why Sonic The Hedgehog's Box Office Was So Much Better Than Expected

Despite all that, Sonic has managed to provide some positive news for Paramount. After earning $2.58 million for the weekend, Sonic's new domestic total stands at $145.8 million, which just barely puts it past the final domestic earnings of Detective Pikachu (via Forbes). By the end of its run, Detective Pikachu had raked in $144.1 million. When it comes to worldwide numbers, Detective Pikachu still has the upper hand, having earned $433 million compared to Sonic's $306.5 million total. However, Sonic is also working with less international territories, as its China release date was delayed due to coronavirus.

Tika Sumpter and James Marsden in Sonic the Hedgehog
Tika Sumpter and James Marsden in Sonic the Hedgehog

This makes Sonic the highest-grossing video game adaptation domestically (when not adjusting for inflation). More often than not, video game-based movies struggle at the box office regardless of how popular the already-established property is. However, Detective Pikachu and Sonic have proven that if made well, video game movies can succeed and even over-perform.

While Sonic likely won't manage to top Detective Pikachu at the worldwide box office, it can still be considered a hit that did better than many were expecting. A sequel hasn't officially been announced, but it's clear Paramount was hoping Sonic would become a franchise-starter, as evidenced by the post-credits sceneSonic managed to slide into theaters at the exact right time, allowing it to make the bulk of its money before theaters started restricting the size of their crowds. While the rest of the film industry may be struggling, Sonic the Hedgehog has reason to celebrate.

More: Sonic The Hedgehog's Ending Promises A More Video Game-Accurate Sequel

Source: Forbes

green lantern
Ryan Reynolds Turns Green Lantern Into Coronavirus Warning For St. Patrick’s Day
Related Topics
About The Author

Rachel LaBonte is a news and features writer for Screen Rant with a deep passion for movies and television. A recent graduate of Emerson College, she majored in Media Arts Production while specializing in screenwriting. She's been a writer ever since high school when she realized she was rather good at it and joined as many entertainment news clubs as she could while in school. Most notably, she wrote for Emerson's website Emertainment Monthly, and one of her film reviews won an Evvy (Emerson's student awards) for Best Review. Her deep love of movies led to her working at a movie theater for five years, which she loved despite the angry customers. An avid reader who constantly buys books before reading the ones she already owns, Rachel is a huge fan of superheroes (especially of the Marvel variety) and wizards and will likely never be able to catch up on all the movies/TV shows she longs to watch.

More About Rachel Labonte

Read Next in Movie News

Comments