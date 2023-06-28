Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken brings a new kind of monster into the DreamWorks universe. The unique spin on popular mythology portrays krakens as anything but the hungry ship-eaters they are understood to be, with the titular Ruby Gillman and her family simply doing their best to live some semblance of a normal life on land. The film joyfully subverts expectations and, in true DreamWorks fashion, boasts enough heart and humor to be enjoyable for the whole family.
The film aims to blend sweeping mythological concepts with the reality of being a teenager, and smoothly accomplishes its goal with the help of music by Grammy-winning composer Stephanie Economou. Economou is known for work on a range of projects including Jupiter’s Legacy and Manhunt, but thanks to a long history of collaboration with composer Harry Gregson-Williams has also worked on beloved films like The Martian and the live-action Mulan. Screen Rant is excited to premiere the main title theme Economou wrote for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Check it out below:
Listen To Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack On June 30th
For Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Stephanie Economou crafted a main title that feels fittingly dramatic but also totally contemporary. Economou’s use of modern instruments and a lofi musical aesthetic makes “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” stand out among other film main title pieces even as it perfectly underscores the film itself. On the thought process behind the theme, Economou said the following:
Ruby Gillman is smart, quirky, curious, bold, and unique, so I really wanted the sonic characteristics of her theme to embody how colorful and special she is. Early on, I had an idea to explore dream pop/shoegaze as a stylistic influence in the score. I thought the washy atmospheres and lofi effects really captured the essence of water while also tonally feeling rooted in Ruby’s teenage experience. This title track features her theme on omnichord and rubber bridge/electric guitars (Jon Monroe), vocals (Ari Mason), electroacoustic harp run through pedal effects (Emily Hopkins), and vintage synths.
Check out the full Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack tracklist below:
1. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
2. Sacred Right of Junior Prom
3. The Squad
4. Oceanside
5. Life Is Not a Dress Rehearsal
6. Alge-bae
7. Diving In
8. The Pulse
9. Ruby Takes Control
10. This Moment - Mimi Webb
11. Behind the Lighthouse
12. Chelsea van der Zee
13. The Library
14. Grandmamah
15. Kingdom of the Kraken
16. The History of Women Warriors
17. Ruby’s Great Escape
18. Breakfast with the Gillmans
19. “Welcome to Your New Home!”
20. Nothing Like a Mother’s Panic
21. Uncle Brill Spills the Sea Water
22. Family Secrets
23. Underwater Rescue
24. Mother Flippin’ Mermaid
25. Captain Gordon and the Kraken Krew
26. The Trident of Oceanus
27. Ready to Train
28. What Lies Beneath the Surface
29. The Well of Seas
30. A Home in Shambles
31. Agatha’s Return
32. The Whirlpool
33. Nerissa
34. Your Own Path
35. Queen-Making Moment
36. No More Hiding
37. Rise - Freya Ridings
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and its soundtrack release June 30th. The soundtrack can be streamed here.