Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken brings a new kind of monster into the DreamWorks universe. The unique spin on popular mythology portrays krakens as anything but the hungry ship-eaters they are understood to be, with the titular Ruby Gillman and her family simply doing their best to live some semblance of a normal life on land. The film joyfully subverts expectations and, in true DreamWorks fashion, boasts enough heart and humor to be enjoyable for the whole family.

The film aims to blend sweeping mythological concepts with the reality of being a teenager, and smoothly accomplishes its goal with the help of music by Grammy-winning composer Stephanie Economou. Economou is known for work on a range of projects including Jupiter’s Legacy and Manhunt, but thanks to a long history of collaboration with composer Harry Gregson-Williams has also worked on beloved films like The Martian and the live-action Mulan. Screen Rant is excited to premiere the main title theme Economou wrote for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Check it out below:

Listen To Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack On June 30th

For Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Stephanie Economou crafted a main title that feels fittingly dramatic but also totally contemporary. Economou’s use of modern instruments and a lofi musical aesthetic makes “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” stand out among other film main title pieces even as it perfectly underscores the film itself. On the thought process behind the theme, Economou said the following:

Ruby Gillman is smart, quirky, curious, bold, and unique, so I really wanted the sonic characteristics of her theme to embody how colorful and special she is. Early on, I had an idea to explore dream pop/shoegaze as a stylistic influence in the score. I thought the washy atmospheres and lofi effects really captured the essence of water while also tonally feeling rooted in Ruby’s teenage experience. This title track features her theme on omnichord and rubber bridge/electric guitars (Jon Monroe), vocals (Ari Mason), electroacoustic harp run through pedal effects (Emily Hopkins), and vintage synths.

Check out the full Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack tracklist below:

1. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

2. Sacred Right of Junior Prom

3. The Squad

4. Oceanside

5. Life Is Not a Dress Rehearsal

6. Alge-bae

7. Diving In

8. The Pulse

9. Ruby Takes Control

10. This Moment - Mimi Webb

11. Behind the Lighthouse

12. Chelsea van der Zee

13. The Library

14. Grandmamah

15. Kingdom of the Kraken

16. The History of Women Warriors

17. Ruby’s Great Escape

18. Breakfast with the Gillmans

19. “Welcome to Your New Home!”

20. Nothing Like a Mother’s Panic

21. Uncle Brill Spills the Sea Water

22. Family Secrets

23. Underwater Rescue

24. Mother Flippin’ Mermaid

25. Captain Gordon and the Kraken Krew

26. The Trident of Oceanus

27. Ready to Train

28. What Lies Beneath the Surface

29. The Well of Seas

30. A Home in Shambles

31. Agatha’s Return

32. The Whirlpool

33. Nerissa

34. Your Own Path

35. Queen-Making Moment

36. No More Hiding

37. Rise - Freya Ridings

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and its soundtrack release June 30th. The soundtrack can be streamed here.