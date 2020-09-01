Magic Mike features a proper party soundtrack, one that's cleverly designed for the exotic dancing premise. Here's every featured track.

Magic Mike features a great soundtrack, which is cleverly designed to perfectly match the exotic dancing premise. Starring Channing Tatum as a male stripper with big dreams and a big personality, Steven Soderbergh's 2012 film has become something of a cult classic since its release and inspired both the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, and a stage show.

In Magic Mike, a Tampa entrepreneur named Dallas (Matthew McConaughey) runs Xquisite Strip Club. His main attraction, Mike (Tatum), recruits local teenager Adam (Alex Pettyfer) and introduces him to an intoxicating lifestyle full of sex, drugs, and quick cash. It's also a film of contradictions as many of the home scenes are entirely quiet with Soderbergh focusing on the interior mindsets of his characters, rather than just their gyrating bodies. Yet at the same time, the film keeps a steady rhythm with over 30 songs featured over the 110-minute runtime. The primary conflict revolves around Dallas' domineering ways and Mike's promise to Adam's sister Brooke (Cody Horn) that he'll look after "The Kid." Now streaming on Netflix, Magic Mike co-stars Olivia Munn, Matt Bomer, Riley Keogh, Joe Manganiello, Adam Rodriguez, and Kevin Nash.

The Magic Mike soundtrack includes tracks with cheeky titles that align with many of the on-stage performance scenes. Soderbergh incorporates a couple of soft rock hits and even a classic country song from the early 2000s, but the majority of the film consists of hip-hop numbers and electro-themed tone-setters, with Ginuwine's "Pony" sitting as the crowning glory. Here's every featured song on the Magic Mike soundtrack.

"Breakdown" - Alice Russell

"Learn My Lesson" - The Sheepdogs

"Feels Like the First Time" (Acoustic) - Foreigner

"#1 Nite" - Cobra Starship

"Love Right Now" - Ricky Blaze

"It's Raining Men" - Countre Black

"Booty Work (One Cheek At a Time)" - T-Pain feat. Joey Galaxy

"Bang Bang Boom" - The Unknown

"Like a Virgin" - Chris Mitchell

"Fish in the Sea" - Frootful

"Gimmie What You Got" - Black Daniel

"New Beat" - Toro y Moi

"Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" - Big & Rich

"Pony" - Ginuwine

"Just for Now" - Cloud Control

"Sound Off (Duckworth Chant)" - Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Nash, Alex Pettyfer, Adam Rodriguez, and Channing Tatum

"Money" - Ringside

"This Is Hot" - Hotheadz

"Sassy Sexy Wiggle" - Joe Tex

"Mo Cash!" - Vegas Audio Ninjas

"Wash U Clean" - Beth Thornley

"Love Shot" - The Blue Van

"Nothing" - Young Man

"Calypso" - Excision & Datsik

"Victim" - Win Win feat. Blaqstarr

"Divine" - Paul Allen and The Natural Born Swimmers

"Ladies of Tampa" - Matthew McConaughey

"Calling Dr. Love" - KISS

"Got 2 Luv U" - Sean Paul feat. Alexis Jordan

"Feels Like the First Time" - Foreigner

"Ladies of Miami" - Matthew McConaughey

Soderbergh opens Magic Mike with "Breakdown" as the title character heads to a blue-collar job after a night of fun. "Feels Like the First Time" plays when Adam has a drink with Brooke, and "#1 Nite" scores the moment when Mike shows Adam around his workplace and introduces him to the "C**k-rocking Kings." For the first big dance number, Soderbergh uses "It's Raining Men" and follows it up with the "Booty Work (One Cheek At a Time)" as Adams grins and sees his big opportunity.

"Like a Virgin" accompanies Adam's first performance scene, and he later rocks out to "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" while in character as a boot-scootin' outlaw. When Mike displays his athleticism (and Tatum's dancing experience) while dancing to "Pony," Brooke watches from the audience joyfully. A little later, the entire crew gets down to "Sound Off (Duckworth Chant)."

When Mike performs at a house party, "Wash U Clean" captures the inherent mood of the patrons. Dallas later delivers a comedic performance on stage with "Ladies of Tampa," which is followed up by a guitar smash and "Calling Dr. Love." Magic Mike ends with the return of "Feels Like the First Time," and the final minutes of the credits feature "Ladies of Miami."

The Magic Mike soundtrack was supervised by Frankie Pine.

