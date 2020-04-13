10 Hilarous Baby Yoda Memes About Work We Can All Relate To

It might feel like nearly everyone is out of work at the moment, and the mundane existence that is corona quarantine might make most people long for the days where they spent 8 hours toiling away at work. However, just because work is on an indefinite pause, that doesn't mean that work-related meming is on pause as well.

Ever since baby Yoda hit the internet, the internet has lost it's collective mind over him. And of course, that instant adoration means only one thing. Endless memes. If a situation exists, then there is a baby Yoda meme devoted to it, and here are 10 of the funniest work-related baby Yoda memes out there.

10 Down Time

This is truly the tragedy of all working folks. Everyone spends most of their time at work fantasizing about what they're going to do when they're no longer at work, and once work is over they're too tired from working to actually do anything that they fantasized about.

Hopefully the lucky folks at least get to have some good dreams while they rest up, and at least our sudden quarantine gives people some much needed down time to do what they want. So long as they can do it alone.

9 Self Sufficiency

While being taken care of by someone else is undoubtedly a nice thing, there are few things better in this world than the knowledge that you can take care of yourself.

Unfortunately baby Yoda has not yet reached the level of self sufficiency that most human beings would aspire to, but given that he's a 50 year old baby, it seems safe to assume that he has a lot of time to develop his own self-care skills. At least he's ahead of the curve when it comes to Force abilities.

8 Killer Karens

Why is it always Karen? This meme really asks some philosophical questions about baby Yoda though. Yes, he's a sentient alien species, but could he even catch coronavirus were he exposed to it? It has already made the jump from one species to another, but we really have no idea what baby Yoda's immune system looks like.

Plus, what is this place of employment even like? Not only do they employ babies, they let employees come in while potentially sick with the noveau plague? That has to be an OSHA violation.

7 No Rest For The Worked

Well unfortunately this meme no longer applies to a huge portion of the working public, however does that make the meme less funny, or even funnier?

Either way, baby Yoda appears to have always lived the good life and had people provide for him for his considerable lifetime. Yes, he's a baby, but once you pass double digits in age then it's time to pull yourself together.

6 Multitasking

In fairness to all of the spouses out there who essentially check out of their own heads while their significant other is complaining about work, most complainers just need someone to vent to after a long and irritating day of work.

And frankly this might be an even better plan, there are few easier ways to boost one's mood than to lose yourself in a game with your partner.

5 Prioritizing

Everyone works better when they have all of the equipment and tools that they need to get the job done, and most people would agree that a nice, energizing beverage is as necessary to a productive day as anything else.

And the world would be a better place if more bosses understood that being on time is not as important as being efficient.

4 The Hunger Games

When anyone is at work, there isn't a whole lot to look forward to.

The first half of the day is typically eaten up by dreaming of what is for lunch, and the latter half of the day is usually consumed with the thoughts of what is going to happen once everyone gets to go home.

3 Chain Of Command

This scenario is annoying enough, but what's even worse is when the Karen of the day wants to speak to the manager and the manager actually caves into whatever bizarre request she's demanding.

The people working on the front lines of retail are the true heroes of society (and not just in the time of a sudden plague outburst), and at the very least they deserve to be backed up by the people that oversee them.

2 The Endless Grind

Again, it's hard to know if these memes are less funny or even funnier in this bizarre time that we're all living through. Once upon a time, everyone probably thought that there was nothing worse than the endless slog of working, day in and day out.

But now that the entire planet is seemingly quarantined at home, the sudden appeal of being a worker bee is pretty undeniable.

1 Worth The Write Up

There is nothing more fun than a meme that knows how to get meta, and this one certainly does the trick.

A job that doesn't allow cell phones in this day and age seems like a borderline human rights violation, but there are few better ways to rebel against The Man than through baby Yoda memes. Baby Yoda doesn't let Mando tell him what to do, and why not draw some inspiration from his attitude.

