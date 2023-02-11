The Apple Watch is a popular fitness tracker and smartwatch, but it has a long-standing problem that needs fixing – rest and recovery. Apple presents a user's fitness progress in what are dubbed 'Activity Rings.' These rings represent three tangible aspects of fitness — Move, Exercise, and Stand. The company rewards users for closing their rings each day and creating a consistent streak, but their streak ends after failing to close a single ring.

That's a pretty big problem, with varying consequences of the Apple Watch's reliance on streaks. At best, a person might feel slightly dejected or let down after missing a ring or two and losing their streak. At worst, a person decides to over-train in order to keep their streak, causing a serious injury that prevents them for closing their rings for a much longer period of time. After using the Whoop 4.0 for a few weeks — a minimalist fitness tracker that's entire goal is to provide insight on strain, rest, and recovery — it's abundantly clear that the Apple Watch is disregarding an important part of long-term fitness.

Related: Why Apple Watch Ultra's Success Depends On Third-Party Developers

Apple's Activity Rings Are Dangerously Unforgiving

For those who may be unfamiliar, Apple's Activity Rings are a fairly intuitive way to display simplistic fitness and health metrics. The Move ring tracks active calories, which Apple says are the ones people burn through movement. Aside from active calories, the human body burns other calories naturally, and Apple makes that distinction for its Activity Rings. The Exercise ring shows how many minutes of brisk activity the wearer has completed, but the company doesn't elaborate on what "brisk activity" really means. Starting a workout automatically counts those minutes as exercise minutes though, and an elevated heart rate paired with movement can also denote exercise minutes. Lastly, the wearer earns Stand rings by moving around for at least one minute during each hour.

A few different factors determine what a user's suggested goals are, but they are generally around 400 to 500 active calories, 30 exercise minutes, and 12 stand hours per day. Apple Watch wearers are rewarded for consistently closing their rings, and Apple asks users to complete monthly challenges that constantly push them to their limits. These are arbitrary and purely-technological numbers, leading to monthly challenges that expect users to consistently work out for 30 days straight. Consistency is a huge part of achieving fitness goals, and Apple's system gives users a reason to move every day. But penalizing users for taking a rest day, or dealing with illness or an unavoidable situation that prevents them working out, creates an unhealthy situation that could result in physical or mental strain.

Some longtime Apple Watch users have gotten around this by adjusting their goals to ones they can attain without working out, or by tricking the Apple Watch into detecting a workout without actually doing one. That's just not a sustainable solution for athletes who know they need days off, and can be downright harmful to newcomers who might not understand the value of rest. At a time when Apple is striving to be one of the best fitness and health companies in the tech industry, it needs to account for rest and recovery on Apple Watch to properly move forward – something other brands like Whoop and Garmin are already doing.

More: How Apple Watch Measures Heart Rate & Its Accuracy Explained

Source: Apple