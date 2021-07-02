The Addams Family 2 gets some new and very wacky vacation-themed character posters. The animated Addams Family movie was a major hit when it came out in 2019, grossing $204 million worldwide on a reported budget of just $24 million. More computer-animated Addams Family adventures are now on the way as Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Cousin IT, Uncle Fester and the rest of the gang return for The Addams Family 2.

The Addams Family is of course a franchise more associated with Halloween than summer but that didn't stop United Artists from coming out with a new selection of holiday-themed Addams Family 2 character posters. As a matter of fact, the movie's story sees the Addams Family going on a vacation together, so perhaps the seemingly incongruous new posters are appropriate after all. The movie releases on October 1, 2021. See the images in the space below:

The Addams Family 2 features the vocal talents of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Wallace Shawn, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler and Bill Hader.

The synopsis for The Addams Family 2 reads as follows: "Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

