90 Day Fiancé’s Robert and Anny Spotted Filming With TLC Cameras Again

Current stars of 90 Day Fiancé, Robert and Anny have been spotted filming with TLC cameras again. The season finale just aired last week showing the two exchanging their vows during an intimate ceremony.

The Dominican Republic native, Anny first met Robert through a social media interaction which led to the couple talking every day for six months. The 41-year-old booked a cruise that only had a one day stop in Anny’s hometown with the purpose of finally meeting face to face. The two love birds spent only eight hours together but fell head over heels for one another. The Florida native took it upon himself to purpose that same day they met even though he did not have a ring. After applying for the K-1 visa, Anny was allowed to come to the US to become a stay at home mother. Robert works full time as a driver and made it clear that he needed a woman that would be able to keep the house clean as well as take care of his son. Despite their differences, the couple managed to make it to the altar and get married.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Syngin & Tania Get Tattooed at Their Wedding in Place of Rings

Even though the current 90 Day Fiancé season has ended, two of its stars were caught filming with the network's crew. Both Robert and Anny were spotted smiling for the cameras at Monkey Joe’s which was an inflatable play center and party destination for children. Instagram account @FraudedbyTLC was the first to report the couple was once again working with TLC. Fans are excited about the possibility of seeing the couple on a franchise spin-off like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? - check out the post below:

Anny and Robert married within the 90 days of the K-1 visa rules and currently are living together in Florida with his son, Bryson. The couple filed their marriage paperwork in Orange County, FL, on August 12, 2019, but traveled to Eustis, FL to tie the knot on September 21, 2019, with the ceremony taking place at the Chapel of Love.

The couple did not originally have a smooth transition upon Anny’s arrival from the Dominican Republic as most fans believed that Anny just wanted a rich American and a green card. Bryson’s grandmother, who worked as an adult film actress, even tried to write her a blank check to leave Robert. As the season continued fans noticed that Anny did care for Robert and that the Florida native was using her for a live-in housekeeper and that he had backed out on promises he had made her. Fans are hopeful that they will see an update about the couple in the near future.

Next: 90 Day Fiance: Has Mike Cheated On Natalie?

90 Day Fiancé airs Sunday at 8pm EST on TLC.

Source: @fraudedbyTLC

Share Tweet Email