Injustice 2: 8 Best And 8 Worst Fighters, Ranked

Injustice 2 is a rare type of game that manages to successfully merge compelling narrative and insanely detailed fighting mechanics into a single package. In the original game, we were introduced to a world in which Superman lost all that he loved, and in response to this occurrence, he was forced to take violent actions against all who opposed him. It was a story of heartbreak leading to a broken sense of morality, and when themes like that are applied to our favorite big blue boy scout, things can get complicated for the DC universe.

Injustice 2 continues this story, and introduces us to some lovable and certifiably awesome new members to the Injustice roster. Each new fighter brings a little something extra to the table in the form of added speed, strength, or malleable play style. It’s important for those who are new to the Injustice space, or the fighting game space in general to know which characters have the upper hand in a multiplayer fight.

We’ve compiled a list of the statistically superior fighters, and the statistically challenged ones, to help newcomers and lifelong fans help maneuver choosing from the large character roster.

Here are the Injustice: 8 Best And 8 Worst Fighters.

16. Strongest: Captain Cold

Captain Cold (Leonard Snart) is a new addition to the Injustice universe, and he manages to snag a position in the top statistical tier for the game. Captain Cold has some incredible long-range attacks thanks to his cold gun, but he can also do some serious damage at close range. His overall strength as a character comes from his ability, of course, but he’s also packing impressive health and defense stats, which make him a balanced character and an easy one for beginners to attempt to master.

Injustice 2 also introduces an in-depth gear-acquiring system that allows players to equip their fighters with stat-boosting attire so they can unlock their full potential, and Captain Cold has some of the best gear in the entire game. Captain Cold is a rare breed of quick and powerful, and he’ll prove to be a powerhouse in online multiplayer matches.



15. Weakest: Batman

Batman and Superman are the instigating forces behind everything in the Injustice timeline, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the best fighters. In fact, they’re among the worst (statistically).

Batman can be hard to get accustomed to because of his heavy reliance on gadgets and his over-dependence on combos. Batman isn’t as strong as the other Justice League members, but his tactical and martial arts knowhow help him to stand with, and at times best the other members.

For those who are coming into Injustice 2 without prior knowledge or experience with fighting games in general, it’s recommended to start with a character that isn’t totally reliant on combos or precise timing. Batman is, at his core, a tactician, and he takes a tactician to use properly.



14. Strongest: Deadshot

Deadshot (Floyd Lawton) is perhaps best known from his introduction in the DC and Warner Bros. Dirty Dozen team up flick, Suicide Squad. He proved to be a fan favorite in the movie, and he’ll no doubt have his fair share of fans in Injustice 2.

His gun allows for some devastating ranged play, and the deadly assassin can also hold his own in close quarters scenarios. Deadshot also excels when it comes to ability, health, and defense, and he can certainly contend with some of the more brutish fighters, as he more than makes up for his lack of overall strength with his speed and combo potential.

The best characters in Injustice 2 are the ones that can keep you in the air (defenseless) for long periods of time, and Deadshot can easily take down 50% of an opponent’s health in a single combo chain. He also just so happens to have one of the move visually impressive introductions in the entirety of Injustice 2.



13. Weakest: Superman

Superman in Injustice 2 is not the classic “truth, justice, and the American way” version of the character that many know and love. While Zack Snyder has certainly taken some liberties with the bright and cheery side of the character, Injustice Superman is downright evil.

He also happens to be incredibly powerful, and his flight allows him to dodge enemy attacks with ease. However, he has a significant downside, and that is that he’s just a little too big to be nimble. He’s grabbed easily, his ranged attacks are easily avoided, and his combos aren’t too impressive. But unlike Batman, Superman is pretty easy to get used to, as players who tend to “button mash” will have no problem dealing massive amounts of damage with the immense hero.



12. Strongest: Cyborg

Cyborg is the biomechatronic human computer that is built from Darkseid’s mother box technology, after Victor Stone experiences a tragic accident. He’s been a fan favorite for years due to his involvement in the Teen Titans cartoon series, and he brings his uniquely intense but also charmingly hilarious persona with him to this game.

Cyborg is yet another character who excels in ranged combat, primarily due to his arm cannon, but he’s also great at volleying other characters, and dealing crazy damage while they’re in the air. He also has a seemingly unbreakable tackle that pins opponents to the ground, thus cancelling their attack chains and allowing Cyborg to pummel them with projectiles or his fists. He has a significant defense stat, and he’s also incredibly crucial to the overall narrative of Injustice 2.



11. Weakest: Green Lantern

Green Lantern is a beloved DC Comics hero, but he’s a terrible fighter in Injustice 2, unless he plays directly to your overall play style. His overall power comes strictly from his ring’s abilities, and that means intense and calculated chaining strategies. The problem with characters who rely too heavily on chaining together combos, is that once a chain is broken, it’s very difficult to recuperate, and faster characters will have a field day breaking Lantern’s chains. Green Lantern’s slow, and not imposing enough for that to be balanced. His real strength comes from his grabs and his super move, which are never fully reliable. Any competent challenger will be able to avoid them without losing a step.

It hurts to admit that Green Lantern is a lame character in the game, especially because of how hard he’s had it in both film and animation (even though his series was great), but he just isn’t a standout here either.



10. Strongest: Doctor Fate

Doctor Fate is easily one of the most intriguing characters in the entire DC Comics pantheon, and his magic-based attacks in Injustice 2 can (in the right hands) prevent opposing characters from even getting within striking range of him.

Doctor Fate is, as his name suggests, an agent of the will of the universe. He’s forbidden from preventing or fully realizing his own preference of fate, and he’s also forbidden from telling anyone what their fate it. This is a rule he breaks constantly, of course, and it should come as no surprise that he’ll break it again here.

He has adequate defense stats, so it’s important for him to hold opposing characters outside of his immediate area. His sorcery attacks are also the most visually stunning in the entire game, and it’s easy to sit at a computer for hours and watch a competent Doctor Fate player unleash the full potential of his might on unsuspecting multiplayer contenders.



9. Weakest: Catwoman

Catwoman is agile, and her counters are epic, but she just doesn’t have the strength to match up with some of the other fighters in the game. It’s hard to narrow down exactly what it is that makes a character either easily approachable, or hard to get accustomed to, but it’s often the weaker fighters that can be explored early on.

Catwoman is a pretty basic combatant whose only strength lies in her whip and her ability to grab opponents easily. She is rarely used in the competitive space, as she requires someone with much more skill than their opponent to be used effectively.

However, stats don’t necessarily dictate what are the best characters for every individual player. It merely gives an upper hand to some characters, and minor trouble for others. Individual play styles will gravitate towards certain characters, but Catwoman is an unpopular choice.



8. Strongest: Darkseid

Darkseid is actually a pre-order bonus for Injustice 2, so it’s not entirely clear how the general public will be able to attain the character after the first initial days of the game’s launch. Darkseid is an intimidating giant in the game (as he should be), and opposing characters must be able to dodge his Omega Beams, which certainly isn’t simple, and his powerful close-up punches as well.

The character has his own unique moves and combos that make him a verifiably lethal combatant. He’s great with mobility, air juggle, burst damage, and crowd control effects. However, even though he’s a grueling foe to be matched with, he’s useless in the wrong hands. Perfecting Darkseid is all about timing; you must know when to throw a devastating blow, when to keep fighters at a distance, and how to appropriately juggle others, due to Darkseid’s slow movement. He also has the highest health stat in the whole game.



7. Weakest: Cheetah

Cheetah is one of the lesser known characters in the DC Comics Universe, as she has never been properly introduced in either television or film, mainly due to the fact that she’s a Wonder Woman villain. Minerva has similar base stats to that of Wonder Woman, as she’s meant to be able to stand her ground against the Amazon warrior, but she doesn’t have near the strength or intensity of her primary opponent.

Cheetah is also a quick warrior, but it comes at the cost of power, and when facing a large opponent like Darkseid or Brainiac, even an impressive combo chain isn’t enough to drastically drop those villain’s health bar. Cheetah is part of Gorilla Grodd’s Society in the Injustice 2 story, and their main objective is to wipe out both Superman and Batman’s legions.



6. Strongest: Black Canary

Black Canary is another character that players will be able to get accustomed to throughout the campaign, and is one of the unique players in the story where gamers will be forced to choose between them and another character. Black Canary is introduced alongside Green Arrow in the game, and Green Arrow is tailored towards characters that prefer power over speed, and vice versa.

Black Canary is unbelievably quick, and her shouting ability both deafens and stuns opponents. Her soaring knee ability is very difficult to dodge/counter. She’s also very agile in the air, as she’s able to escape being caught in the air, by applying a Canary Drop in mid-air. She’s a compelling addition to Batman’s fighting unit, and she’ll definitely be a welcome addition to anyone’s list of main warriors.



5. Weakest: Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is a bit of a letdown when it comes to competitive play in Injustice 2, especially seeing as she’s got one of the most diverse abilities in the game. She’s not only able to use her pheromones and vines against opponents, but she can summon a small vine-based creature to attack an opponent while she sits in wait. The problem is her summoned creature doesn’t do much damage, and neither does she.

The interesting aspect of many of the Injustice 2 characters is that they would all be very helpful in a two-on-two type battle scenario, but Injustice is a single, player vs. player videogame, so a lot of the supportive and defensive capabilities of the characters go unused when they can’t necessarily defend themselves.



4. Strongest: Brainiac

Brainiac is the main villain of Injustice 2, and the story sure doesn’t shy away from his intense motivations from the comics. In a universe where most of the characters are completely different from their original counterparts, Brainiac is presented entirely faithfully, and is a better villain than most of the ones introduced in comic book films.

Brainiac is a character that’s nearly impossible to get close to, as his metallic arms force others to maintain a distinct distance. He’s fast and brutish at the same time, and his combos are some of the deadliest ones in the entire game. Players will have to complete the main storyline of the game to unlock Brainiac within the roster, but it’s worth it for this defensive titan.

Brainiac is also very hard to master, and he’s not a character that newbies should flock to in the beginning.



3. Weakest: Bane

Bane is without a doubt the most annoying character in Injustice 2. He is the only antagonist that shows up on three separate accounts, and by that time in the story, players are so accustomed to his move pool that he’s easy to take down. For multiplayer scenarios, he’s a slow moving and susceptible character that has issues breaking chains or creating his own.

Bane may be the brute that broke Batman’s back in the comics and in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, but in Injustice 2, he’s just too clumsy and uncontrollable to be truly effective. It’s hard to imagine such a classic and intimidating Batman villain getting tossed around in a one-on-one scenario, but that’s exactly what happens while using him in Injustice 2.



2. Strongest: The Flash

The Flash is a certified favorite among Injustice gamers due to his incredible speed, and the individual abilities that accompany that. The Flash has a single combo that begins with him hitting you over and over and then, while manipulating the speed force, invisible punches follow the initial ones while Flash just sits there and gloats. It’s a move that single handedly sums up everything that makes The Flash a compelling character.

He also has a wonderful redemptive arc throughout the main story, and is at times the heartbeat of the game. The Flash is also a considerable threat when it comes to volleying, and his combos prove unbreakable against almost every competitor. The Flash is another character that’s easy for novices to get accustomed to, and gamers will be able to gain experience with him throughout the single player story.



1. Weakest: Gorilla Grodd

Gorilla Grodd is a bit of a wild card in Injustice 2, as he creates his own faction to oppose both Batman and Superman’s. He double crosses almost everyone in the game, and he’s perhaps the most boring and easily beaten boss in recent video game memory.

One would think that due to Gorilla Grodd’s massive size, that he would be a formidable defensive combatant, but his defense is actually rather low. His competitive strength comes directly from his strength and health categories, but they’re not very high when compared to characters like Bane or Darkseid.

Gorilla Grodd is perhaps the only character in the entire game that seems implausible to be someone’s main fighter. But perhaps there is someone out there that prefers the big malingering fighter over others.

—

So there you have it, the best and worst fighters (statistically) in Injustice 2. New information is coming out daily that changes ranking, and personal preference is possibly the most important aspect when choosing a main fighter. Let us know in the comments some of your favorite fighters!